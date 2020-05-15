Seitz, Andrew J. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, May 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Vernona Seitz (nee Weeke); loving father of Mary (Tom) Eschmann, Anne Seitz, John (Sara) Seitz, Jennifer (Brian) Boyer, Chad (Karen) Wilkey and Rob (Tammie) Wilkey; adoring grandfather of Jack (McKenzie), Daniel, Andrew, Rafa, Colton, Noah, Alex, Emily, Ryan and Brandon; our dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to MS Society or American Cancer Society appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 15, 2020.