Andrew J. Seitz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Seitz, Andrew J. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, May 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Vernona Seitz (nee Weeke); loving father of Mary (Tom) Eschmann, Anne Seitz, John (Sara) Seitz, Jennifer (Brian) Boyer, Chad (Karen) Wilkey and Rob (Tammie) Wilkey; adoring grandfather of Jack (McKenzie), Daniel, Andrew, Rafa, Colton, Noah, Alex, Emily, Ryan and Brandon; our dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to MS Society or American Cancer Society appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
19
Funeral
09:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved