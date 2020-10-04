Bram, Andrew John

88, asleep in Jesus on Thursday, October 01, 2020. Beloved husband for almost 67 years to Marchie (nee Council) Bram; dear father of Drew (Cathy) Bram, Douglas (Carrie) Bram and Paula (Bob) Schweppe; loving grandfather of AJ (Sarah) Bram, Austin (Rachel) Bram, Natalie (Danny) Perfumo, Nathan (Cori) Schweppe, Melinda Schweppe, Gabriel Bram and Paxton Bram; proud great-grandfather of Eleanor Bram; dear brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Andrew served his country in the United States Army Corps of Engineers. He was a member of the American Legion Post #422, former member of Plasterers Local #3, Teamster Local 688 and retired from the City of St. Louis Traffic Division. He was a kind and gentle Christian man that was devoted to his family. He was adored and will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Arrangements are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 2650 Miami Street, St. Louis (63118).

