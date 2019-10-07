|
George, Andrew John
age 48, passed away Thurs., Oct. 3, 2019. A native of St. Louis, MO. Born on October 9th, 1970, loving son of Barbara and Vincent George; Dear brother of Vincent George, Jr. (Christy), Elizabeth Thomas (Brad), and Robert George (Penni); Devoted uncle to Claire, Kate, Mary Grace, Patrick, Meghan, and Ayla.
A graduate of Christian Brothers College High School and the University of Missouri St. Louis, Andy lived a vibrant life with a fulfilling career in pharmaceutical sales while living in Miami Beach, Florida. He loved ocean fishing, walking on the beach, and spending time with his family.
Services: Visitation Friday, October 11th, 10:00 am, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 676 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul St. Louis. Interment private. See Boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019