St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church
676 W. Lockwood Ave
Webster Groves, MO
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church
676 W. Lockwood Ave
Webster Groves, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew John George


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew John George Obituary

George, Andrew John

age 48, passed away Thurs., Oct. 3, 2019. A native of St. Louis, MO. Born on October 9th, 1970, loving son of Barbara and Vincent George; Dear brother of Vincent George, Jr. (Christy), Elizabeth Thomas (Brad), and Robert George (Penni); Devoted uncle to Claire, Kate, Mary Grace, Patrick, Meghan, and Ayla.

A graduate of Christian Brothers College High School and the University of Missouri St. Louis, Andy lived a vibrant life with a fulfilling career in pharmaceutical sales while living in Miami Beach, Florida. He loved ocean fishing, walking on the beach, and spending time with his family.

Services: Visitation Friday, October 11th, 10:00 am, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 676 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul St. Louis. Interment private. See Boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now