Kocot, Andrew
age 95 of St. Louis, MO, passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2020. Beloved husband for 72 years of Ruth Kocot, who passed away last summer; loving father of Alan (Mary) Kocot, Beverly Meyers, Celeste Kocot and the late Dennis Kocot; dearest grandmother of Sarah, Heather, Andrew, Melissa, and Christine; dear great-grandfather of thirteen.
Proudly served in WW2 on the Battleship South Dakota. Member of Cement Masons Local 527.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, January 9, 10:30 a.m. to St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Habitat for Humanity. Visitation Wednesday, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020