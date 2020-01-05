St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Kocot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Kocot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Kocot Obituary

Kocot, Andrew

age 95 of St. Louis, MO, passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2020. Beloved husband for 72 years of Ruth Kocot, who passed away last summer; loving father of Alan (Mary) Kocot, Beverly Meyers, Celeste Kocot and the late Dennis Kocot; dearest grandmother of Sarah, Heather, Andrew, Melissa, and Christine; dear great-grandfather of thirteen.

Proudly served in WW2 on the Battleship South Dakota. Member of Cement Masons Local 527.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, January 9, 10:30 a.m. to St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Habitat for Humanity. Visitation Wednesday, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now