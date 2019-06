Vehige, Andrew Louis fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Gayle Rae (Broxon) Vehige; loving father of Kathy Lause (John), John Vehige (Kris), Teresa Karvis, Ann Mayer (Mark), Linda Berger (Brian), Ted Vehige (Heather), Joyce Grana (Joe), dear grandfather of 22 and great-grandfather of 6; cherished brother of Viola Vogt (William), Sr. Lucy Vehige SSND and three brothers and three sisters that have passed; loving pugs, Archie and Pugsy. Andrew proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a member St Joseph Catholic Parish in Cottleville. Services: A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1355 Motherhead Road, Cottleville. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial donations are preferred to the Humane Society of Missouri.