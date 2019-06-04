Vehige, Andrew Louis fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Gayle Rae (Broxon) Vehige; loving father of Kathy Lause (John), John Vehige (Kris), Teresa Karvis, Ann Mayer (Mark), Linda Berger (Brian), Ted Vehige (Heather), Joyce Grana (Joe), dear grandfather of 22 and great-grandfather of 6; cherished brother of Viola Vogt (William), Sr. Lucy Vehige SSND and three brothers and three sisters that have passed; loving pugs, Archie and Pugsy. Andrew proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a member St Joseph Catholic Parish in Cottleville. Services: A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1355 Motherhead Road, Cottleville. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial donations are preferred to the Humane Society of Missouri.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 4, 2019