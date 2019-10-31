|
Daly, Andrew Philip
Andrew Philip Daly, 54, of St. Louis, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the Fern & Russell De Greeff Hospice House. He spent his final days surrounded by loved ones and friends.
Cherished husband of Merideth A. Daly (nee Long), loving son of the late Francis P. and Mary Jo (Soesbe) Daly, beloved brother of Jim Ewinger (Brenda Johnson), Barbara Daly-Housman (Nathan Housman), Pat (Gayle) Daly, Marianne Stratton, Bob Daly (Heidi Arambarri-Daly) Margie (Steve) Swanner, Sara Daly, and the late Matt and Michael John Daly. Treasured uncle of Tina, Ryan, Peter, Molly, Nick, Jeff, Nicole, Inaki, Scott, Kate, Alexander, Victoria, Filip, Jenna, and the late Lizzie. Devoted son-in-law of Delphine Long, dear brother-in-law of Larry (Kathy) Long and the late Patricia Fellner (Rick Fernow). Our valued great-nephew, nephew, cousin, great-uncle, neighbor, colleague, mentor, and friend.
Andrew was born November 29, 1964 in Burlington, Iowa and was raised in the Catholic faith. He graduated with honors from DeVry Technical Institute in Kansas City, MO with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems in 1992.
Andrew loved his work and was a brilliant computer programmer, database manager, and engineer. He was a talented chef. He enjoyed listening to music, attending concerts and air shows, playing disc golf, and visiting zoos, museums and the botanical garden. He watched documentaries and had a keen mind that retained knowledge, so he was able to talk to anyone about almost anything. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. Andrew would help anyone in need and was an inspiration to his friends in the recovery community.
Services: St. Louis visitation will be held at Kutis Funeral Home in Affton on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. with Reverend Thomas Keller officiating. Burlington, Iowa services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending.
A memorial has been established.