Laskowitz, Andrew Thomas It is with great sorrow to announce that Andrew Andy Thomas Laskowitz passed away on May 6, 2019 at the age of 60. He lived a happy life, particularly when celebrating St. Patrick's Day, Cardinals baseball, traveling, the Lake Ozark Golf Extravaganza, or just spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks. Most important, he loved spending time with treasured friends and family wherever he was. He also served nearly 35 years at AT&T as a coach and mentor to many. Loving husband of 26 years of Cynthia Laskowitz (nee Schott); loving father/stepfather of Randi Senciboy, Andrew (Jackie) Laskowitz, John (Molly) Laskowitz, Margaret Laskowitz (Nathan Barczewski), and Ryan (Christina) Senciboy; dear grandfather of Carolyn Jane, Thomas, Andrew, and Lincoln. Dear brother/ brother-in-law of Michael (Cathy) Laskowitz and the whole Schott family. Loved son-in-law of John and JoAnn Schott and son of the late Andrew and Carol Laskowitz. Services: Memorial Mass will be Saturday, May 11th at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, St. Louis, MO at 9:30 a.m., preceded by a visitation starting at 8:30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Andy's name to the .

