Mannino, Andrew Vincent Sr. was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved son of the late Philip and Josephine (Spatafora) Mannino; cherished husband of the late Patsye Mannino; loving father of Kathleen Baldwin and husband Larry, Andrew Mannino Jr. and wife Pam, Kim Egelhoff and husband Mike, Tina Rigoni and husband Bob, Gina Hale and husband Greg; dear grandfather of Blake, Joseph and Jake Baldwin, Drew and Ashley Mannino, Chad and Kyle Egelhoff, Tyler, Jordan and Annie Rigoni, Jenna Marco, Brennen and Tanner Hale, the late Aly Rigoni; dear great-grandfather of Ava, Declan, Teegan, Isaiah and Archer. Uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. A second visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ, 945 Wolfrum Road, Weldon Spring. Burial will follow at St John's United Church of Christ Cemetery. Memorial donations are preferred to the Alzheimer's Associaton, St. Peters Kiwanis Club or St. John's United Church of Christ.

5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.

St. Charles , MO 63304

