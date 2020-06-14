Andrew W. Howell
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Howell, Andrew W.

March 17, 1974 – May 13, 2020.

Andrew "Andy" Howell died unexpectedly on May 13th at age 46 in Denver, Colorado. The youngest son of Martinna Marion Dill (Charlie) and John M. Howell, Sr. (Judy). Beloved brother of John M. Howell, Jr. (Virginia) and Martin M. Howell (Jennifer). Preceded in death by Grandparents Mary and Martin Marion and Florence and Albert Howell and Stepbrother and friend Barney Dill. Andy was adored by many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, Stepbrothers, Stepsisters, and companion, Kristine Wolfe.

Family and friends always saw Andy ("Ace") as a loyal, kind, competitive, and fun friend with a warm and disarming smile. Success on the slopes, courts, fields, rinks, and courses came naturally and with humility. He was an adventurer climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, touring Europe and Asia, and helicopter skiing. Most importantly, Ace was a compassionate friend and the first to stick up for the little guy. We celebrate a life that ended too soon, but we are enriched because we had him in our corner. We will all miss you Ace.

Services: A memorial service will be held in the Fall at Ladue Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Louis Shriners Hospital for Children (4400 Clayton Rd., 63110) or to a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved