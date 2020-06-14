Howell, Andrew W.

March 17, 1974 – May 13, 2020.

Andrew "Andy" Howell died unexpectedly on May 13th at age 46 in Denver, Colorado. The youngest son of Martinna Marion Dill (Charlie) and John M. Howell, Sr. (Judy). Beloved brother of John M. Howell, Jr. (Virginia) and Martin M. Howell (Jennifer). Preceded in death by Grandparents Mary and Martin Marion and Florence and Albert Howell and Stepbrother and friend Barney Dill. Andy was adored by many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, Stepbrothers, Stepsisters, and companion, Kristine Wolfe.

Family and friends always saw Andy ("Ace") as a loyal, kind, competitive, and fun friend with a warm and disarming smile. Success on the slopes, courts, fields, rinks, and courses came naturally and with humility. He was an adventurer climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, touring Europe and Asia, and helicopter skiing. Most importantly, Ace was a compassionate friend and the first to stick up for the little guy. We celebrate a life that ended too soon, but we are enriched because we had him in our corner. We will all miss you Ace.

Services: A memorial service will be held in the Fall at Ladue Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Louis Shriners Hospital for Children (4400 Clayton Rd., 63110) or to a charity of your choice.