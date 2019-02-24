Nash, Angela A. Mickey (nee McDermott), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Loving wife for 60 years of Thomas R. Tom Nash; beautiful mother of Tammy Robinson (Matt), Lisa Bettag (John) and Amy MacDonald (Donald); wonderful Nana to Annie and Lilly Bettag, Tommy and Liz Robinson, Melissa Ragsdale (Daniel) and Katie and Molly MacDonald; great-grandmother to Amelia Ragsdale. She is survived by her sister Sharon Hill. She was a loving aunt and Godmother to many. Mickey was a great friend to all. She was always there for anybody who needed her. She loved her high school, Notre Dame, and would often do the Notre Dame cheer for anyone who would listen. She was artistically creative and always had projects going. She loved playing bridge and Rummikub. She had a great sense of humor. She was voted Queen of the Wabash Railroad by it's employees in December, 1956. On many occasions she would wear her tiara proudly. She donated her body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. Services: A memorial Mass will be held at St. Gabriel The Archangel Church on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel's, 6303 Nottingham Ave. 63109. In lieu of flowers, donations to is appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019