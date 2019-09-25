|
Holjevich, Angela C.
(nee Sapa) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, September 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Holjevich; dear mother of Jim (Karen) Fink and Kathleen (Jerry) Lee; dear sister of the late Josephine (Robert) Crowe, Joseph (Rosemary) Sapa and Frank (Jane) Sapa; dear grandmother of Joe, Michael, Michele and Kelly; great-grandmother of 6 and great-grangie of 5; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd Thur., Sept. 26, 11 a.m. to Queen of All Saints Catholic Church for 11:30 Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to the appreciated. Special thanks to her caregivers and Vitas. Visitation Wed., 4- 7p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019