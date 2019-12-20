St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church
Reininger, Angela C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, December 19, 2019. Beloved daughter of Gregory (Rita) and the late Barbara Reininger; dear sister of Theresa Ruckenbrod (Derek Davies); dear aunt of Jessica (Matt) Tharp, Maggie and David Ruckenbrod; significant other of Tom Jobe.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Mon., Dec. 23, 10:30 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Contributions to the Missouri Baptist Cancer Research Foundation, 3015 N. Ballas Rd., St. Louis, MO 63131, appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019
