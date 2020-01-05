|
Reininger, Angela C.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, December 19, 2019. Beloved daughter of Gregory (Rita) and the late Barbara Reininger; dear sister of Theresa Ruckenbrod (Derek Davies); dear aunt of Jessica (Matt) Tharp, Maggie and David Ruckenbrod; significant other of Tom Jobe.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Mon., Dec. 23, 10:30 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Contributions to the Missouri Baptist Cancer Research Foundation, 3015 N. Ballas Rd., St. Louis, MO 63131, appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020