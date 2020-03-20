|
Demos, Angela
Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Gus Demos; loving mother of Stephanie (Colin) McPherron and Liz (Gordon) Reel; dear YiaYia to Ellie, Olivia and Caroline Reel, and Delaney, Cecelia and Emily McPherron and Meagan (Presley) Becker; big YiaYia to Arya Becker; dear aunt and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd. (63123), Sunday, March 22, 3-7 p.m. Private Services and Interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ambrose Church or St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020