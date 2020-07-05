Angela Fenton

Fenton, Angela

(nee Gilmore) age 56, of Saint Charles, Missouri passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born in Peoria, Illinois on January 11, 1964 to Larry and Patricia Gilmore (nee Jones).

Angela was a proud graduate of the University of Iowa (Bachelor of Science in Nursing). During her career as a nurse in the St Louis area she worked for many area hospitals and the St Louis Department of Health.

Angela is survived by her husband, Steve Fenton (Saint Charles, MO), son, Nathan (Josie) Fenton (Boulder City NV), parents, Larry and Patricia Gilmore (Pontiac IL), sisters, Darcy (Scott) Woodburn (Pontiac IL) and Vicky (Jimmy) Jacobs (Las Vegas NV) and mother-in-law, Marilyn (David) Fenton (Fairfield IA). She was preceded in death by her brother, Rick Gilmore, father-in-law David Fenton and nephew Creighton Woodburn.

Services: A visitation for Angela is being held on Thursday, July 16th from 5;00pm to 8:00pm at the Newcomer Funeral home in St Peters MO (837 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.). A visitation for Angela is also being held on Saturday, July 18th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the Cranston Funeral home in Fairfield IA (112 W. Burlington Ave) to be followed by a memorial service and graveside services. She will be interred in the Batavia IA cemetery.

Angela was a long-term cancer and stroke survivor. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brain Injury Association of America (https://www.biausa.org).