Tompras, Angeline Lekometros

at the age of 92 on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Byron Angelo Tompras; loving mother of George Byron Tompras and Renee Tompras Bogdanos; dear Yiayia of Nicholas G. Bogdanos and Angelique T. Bogdanos; sister of the late Christos Lekometros and Stavros

Lekometros; sister-in-law of the late Virgil Tompras (survived by Jeanne); loving aunt of Thomas Lekometros and Nicholas Tompras; cousin and friend of many.

Services: A funeral service will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Blvd., St. Louis, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church (63108). Online condolences may be offered at www.luptonchapel.com

