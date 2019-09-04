Angeline Lekometros Tompras

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angeline Lekometros Tompras.
Service Information
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63130
(314)-721-1870
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
4967 Forest Park Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Tompras, Angeline Lekometros

at the age of 92 on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Byron Angelo Tompras; loving mother of George Byron Tompras and Renee Tompras Bogdanos; dear Yiayia of Nicholas G. Bogdanos and Angelique T. Bogdanos; sister of the late Christos Lekometros and Stavros

Lekometros; sister-in-law of the late Virgil Tompras (survived by Jeanne); loving aunt of Thomas Lekometros and Nicholas Tompras; cousin and friend of many.

Services: A funeral service will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Blvd., St. Louis, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church (63108). Online condolences may be offered at www.luptonchapel.com

A SERVICE

OF

LUPTON CHAPEL


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.