Angelo Delvecchio

Delvecchio, Angelo

asleep in Jesus on Tuesday June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Bernice Delvecchio for 57 years. Loving father of Karen (and the late Thomas) Kulage, Nancy and Sandy Delvecchio. Dearest grandfather of Zachary (Christina) Kulage. Our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Angelo served 29 years with the Black Jack Fire Department.

Services: Funeral Mon., June 29, 1:00 p.m. at Hutchens Mortuary Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations to Backstoppers appreciated. VISITATION Sun. 1-5 p.m.