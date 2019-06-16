Maltagliati, Angelo Louis 84, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on June 14, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. His devotion to his family and his belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Angelo, beloved son of Ambrose and Louisa Maltagliati. Beloved husband to his best friend, Joanna Maltagliati for 60 beautiful years. Blessed with a large and loving family, which includes four sons, five grandchildren, and one great granddaughter. Angelo was a fourth degree Knights of Columbus Bishop Koester Class, a member of IBEW local, and received the Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver Award. Angelo is survived by his wife, Joanna Maltagliati; his sons Mark (Gloria) Maltagliati, David (Janet) Maltagliati, Alan Maltagliati, and Paul (Janet) Maltagliati; his grandchildren Chelsea (Joshua) Boyd (nee Maltagliati), Patrick (Ellie) Maltagliati, Courtney Maltagliati, Nicholas Maltagliati, and Chloe Maltagliati; his great granddaughter Abigail Boyd; his brother, Ambrose (Doris) Maltagliati Jr.; his niece and nephew; his great nephews; his cousins and many friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Frank (Florence) Maltagliati and his parents. Services: Visitation will be held at Ambruster Chapel, 6633 Clayton Rd, St. Louis, MO 63117 on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 4:00 - 9:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 10:00 am St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 7622 Sutherland Avenue, Shrewsbury, MO 63119; Interment Resurrection. Memorials to or Siteman Cancer Center. Please send condolences to www.ambrusterchapel.com/obituaries.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019