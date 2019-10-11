St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Frigerio, Angelo P.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary J. Frigerio (nee Bratton); loving father of Gregory, Daniel and Terrance Frigerio and Constance Cohen; adoring grandfather of Brianna, Nick (Susan), Katie (Sean) Lamb, Angela (Billy) Weiss, Mitch (Whitney) and Alex; cherished great-grandfather of Ryleigh; dear brother of the late Martin (Helen) and Frank Frigerio; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Angelo was the long time ice hockey coach at Lindbergh High School and Meramec Community College.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tuesday, October 15 at 11:30 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to or Cardinal Ritter Senior Services appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2019
