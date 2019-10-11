|
Frigerio, Angelo P.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary J. Frigerio (nee Bratton); loving father of Gregory, Daniel and Terrance Frigerio and Constance Cohen; adoring grandfather of Brianna, Nick (Susan), Katie (Sean) Lamb, Angela (Billy) Weiss, Mitch (Whitney) and Alex; cherished great-grandfather of Ryleigh; dear brother of the late Martin (Helen) and Frank Frigerio; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Angelo was the long time ice hockey coach at Lindbergh High School and Meramec Community College.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tuesday, October 15 at 11:30 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to or Cardinal Ritter Senior Services appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2019