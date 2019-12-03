St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Migneco, Angelo P.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, December 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Madelyn Migneco; dear father of Mark (Pam) Migneco, Kimberly Piatchek and Michael Migneco; cherished grandfather of Christopher, Lisa, Shelby, Michael, Gage, Gemma, Gualliana and Gisella, and great-grandfather of Emiley, Miranda, Collette, Levi and Blake; dear brother of Mary Jones and 7 late brothers and sisters.

Services: Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church on Thurs., Dec. 5, 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.

