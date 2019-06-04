Pandolfo, Angelo Tony Chief fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Fri., May 31, 2019. Dear son of Rosaria Pandolfo (nee Vricella) and the late Antonio Pandolfo; dear brother of Anna (Loren) Bowman, Nicola (Amy) Pandolfo and Maryrose (Anthony) Meluso; dear uncle of Rosalia (fiancé Craig Reustle) Pandolfo, Katherine (Kevin) Ruegge, Maria Meluso and Tonia Meluso; dear nephew, cousin and friend to many. Angelo was a proud member of IBEW Local 1. Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Sat., June 8 at St. Richard Catholic Church, 11223 Schuetz Rd. Visitation at 10 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 12 Noon. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Go Fund Me https://www.gofundme.com/mvc.php?route=homepage]norma/ search&term=angelo pandolfo appreciated. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 4, 2019