Phillips, Anita Claire

of St. Louis, Missouri and Surfside, Florida died Sunday (January 12th, 2020) of natural causes at her home in Florida. She was 85. A mother of four and grandmother of twelve, Anita had an incomparable zest for life, spending much of it conquering varied golf courses throughout the world, namely Bellerive in St. Louis, Missouri and Indian Creek in Surfside, Florida.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois where she spent her childhood with her extended Italian-American family in the Six-Corners neighborhood. She moved to Gary, Indiana, with her parents and attended high school near South Bend, Indiana. Anita went on to major in communications at Northwestern University and was a proud member of the Alpha Phi sorority. She loved spending her Saturdays in the fall watching Wildcat football games.

Anita married Dr. John J. Phillips (deceased 2008) on September 8, 1962 and they made their home in St. Louis, Missouri where they raised four children. Anita was a wife, mother, athlete, and dedicated volunteer, spending her free time supporting Catholic Charities and her children's schools.

A private family entombment will be held at Forever Bellerive Cemetery on Friday, January 24th. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25th, at St. Louis Abbey at St. Anselm Parish, 530 South Mason Road in Town and Country.

She is survived by her four children, Maria Phillips (Josh Kornfeld) of Seattle, Washington, Edward Phillips (Frances) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, John Henry Phillips (Jennifer) of St Louis, Missouri, and Suzanne LoSasso (Scott) of Chicago, Illinois. She had twelve adoring grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition or .

