Coleman, Anita (Williams) 73, passed on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She graduated from Hadley Tech in 1963. Anita retired from the US Army Publication Distribution Center after 33 years, and worked for the St. Louis Cardinals. Services: The Spirit Church, 915 NW Plaza Dr. St. Louis, MO 63074. February 25, starting at 9:00 a.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019