Berry, Anita E.

founder of The Jazz Cruise and originator of Entertainment Cruise Productions, passed away on January 28th, at the age of 90. Anita was, first and foremost, a supportive and passionate mother to her three sons. She was a leading parent in all her sons' activities and a wonderful hostess to their many friends. Above all, she was a source of encouragement for everything her sons set out to do. When they attended college, Anita launched a successful travel agency relying on her tenacity and innate business skills. Then, at the age of 70, she became the first person to charter an entire cruise ship for musical themed programs. Her idea became a model for the charter cruise industry and the company she started continues to thrive. Today, Entertainment Cruise Productions is the world's leader in full-ship charter music and entertainment cruises, having produced over 80 full-ship charters with more than 6,000 musicians including many Grammy winners. But as much as these accomplishments were impressive, her greatest pride was in being a wonderful grandmother and great grandmother. Her grandchildren not only brag about their Grammy's accomplishments, but also of the class and high standards she passed on to them. Anita is survived by three sons, Michael (Paula), Richard (Patricia), and Robert (Sally), a sister, Gail Jean Kravetz, and a brother, Bruce V. Michelson (Renee). Grandmother to Robby, Kelly, Peter, Katie, David and Jessica, in addition to six great-grandchildren.

Services: Visitation Friday, February 14th, 2:30 PM at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Blvd, followed by funeral service at 3:00 PM. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the are appreciated. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.