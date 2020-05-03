Toczylowski, Anita E. (nee Goeppner), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Harry Toczylowski; loving mother of Gary (Theresa), Carol and Michael (Linda) Toczylowski; dear grandmother of Angie (Michael), Gary (Amanda), Jessica (Curtis), Rachel, Aaron, Mandy, Kristy, Michelle and Michael (Summer); dear great-grandmother of 13 and great-great-grandmother of 7; dear sister of Agatha and the late Katherine, Ella, Carl and Richard; dear aunt, sister-in-law and friend. A special thank you to Kristy, Mandy, Michelle and Brian Martin.. her special caregivers and Vitas Hospice workers, Sabine, Allie, Sandra and Tracy. Services: A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Vincent DePaul Society appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.



