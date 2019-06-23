|
Kickham, Anita F. (nee Franco) Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Kickham; loving mother of Michele (Ray) Gunnett, Kevin (Dana) Kickham and the late Marcia Kickham; adoring grandmother of Daniel (Amy), Julia (Drew), Rebecca (Michael), Michael (Trisha), Teresa (Josh), Loren, Michael, Dan (Kelsey), Caroline (Taj) and Jane; cherished great-grandmother of 14; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Anita and her family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the love and care given by the staff at Baisch Nursing Home. Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, June 25, at 12:30 p.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to a appreciated. Visitation Monday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019