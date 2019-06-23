St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Anita F. Kickham Obituary
Kickham, Anita F. (nee Franco) Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Kickham; loving mother of Michele (Ray) Gunnett, Kevin (Dana) Kickham and the late Marcia Kickham; adoring grandmother of Daniel (Amy), Julia (Drew), Rebecca (Michael), Michael (Trisha), Teresa (Josh), Loren, Michael, Dan (Kelsey), Caroline (Taj) and Jane; cherished great-grandmother of 14; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Anita and her family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the love and care given by the staff at Baisch Nursing Home. Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, June 25, at 12:30 p.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to a appreciated. Visitation Monday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019
