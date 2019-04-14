Piontek, Anita F. (nee Sickmann) 92, on Fri., Apr. 12, 2019. Mother of James Piontek, MD (Kristine), Jerome Piontek, MD (Vicki), Phyllis Cassette (Dan), Mark Piontek (Lynette), Mike Piontek (Kris), Linda Piontek, and Barbara Rosenbloom (Michael Rosenbloom, MD); grandmother of 21; great-grandmother of 8; aunt, cousin, and friend. Services: Funeral Mass Mon., Apr. 15, 2019, 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Union, MO. Interment St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery. Visitation Sun, Apr 14, 4 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington, Missouri. Memorial donations appreciated to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019