|
|
LaTurno, Anita Grace
(nee Zimmer) 87, passed away on Friday, august 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gary LaTurno; three daughters, Peggy, Betty, and Lisa; seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Anita worked for the Department of Medicine at Washington University for over 30 years. She requested for everyone to wear bright colors to her Celebration of Life.
Services: Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, Missouri, 63129. Visitation: Sat., Aug. 31, 2019, 10 a.m. to noon. Celebration of Life in the chapel at noon. Burial immediately following. In lieu of flowers, a Tribute Donation to the would be greatly appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019