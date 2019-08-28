St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Anita Grace LaTurno

Anita Grace LaTurno

LaTurno, Anita Grace

(nee Zimmer) 87, passed away on Friday, august 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gary LaTurno; three daughters, Peggy, Betty, and Lisa; seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Anita worked for the Department of Medicine at Washington University for over 30 years. She requested for everyone to wear bright colors to her Celebration of Life.

Services: Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, Missouri, 63129. Visitation: Sat., Aug. 31, 2019, 10 a.m. to noon. Celebration of Life in the chapel at noon. Burial immediately following. In lieu of flowers, a Tribute Donation to the would be greatly appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
