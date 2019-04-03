|
Franke, Anita J. (nee Goelz), passed away April 1, 2019 at age 93. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Anna Rieth Goelz; devoted wife of 51 years of the late Edward H. Franke Jr.; loving mother of Edward H. Franke III; dear aunt, great-aunt and friend. Anita was a gentle soul who delighted in simple pleasures, especially spending time with family. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment, Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Every Child's Hope or Children's Foundation of Mid-America. Visitation Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 3-9 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019