Jaeger, Anita (Koenig)

Anita Jaeger, 95, of Washington, Missouri passed away August 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Lloyd O. Jaeger. Anita was employed by McDonnell Douglas form 1961 until her retirement in 1987.

Services: Visitation on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington, MO. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 from Immanuel Lutheran Church, 214 W. 5th St., Washington, MO. Burial will follow in St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery in Washington.