Anita (Koenig) Jaeger

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita (Koenig) Jaeger.
Service Information
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO
63090
(636)-239-6707
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
214 W. 5th St.
Washington, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jaeger, Anita (Koenig)

Anita Jaeger, 95, of Washington, Missouri passed away August 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Lloyd O. Jaeger. Anita was employed by McDonnell Douglas form 1961 until her retirement in 1987.

Services: Visitation on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington, MO. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 from Immanuel Lutheran Church, 214 W. 5th St., Washington, MO. Burial will follow in St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery in Washington.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.