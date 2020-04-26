Anita JoAnn Sanders
Sanders, Anita JoAnn (Horner) born on 04.28.1934 from Cassville, MO passed away peacefully in her home in Affton, MO on 04.16.2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Sanders; mother, Nadine Wallen Horner; father, Finis Horner and sister, Willa Dean Stringer. JoAnn retired from work in Human Resources for Container Board later called Sonoco Products. JoAnn is survived by her three beloved great-nieces, Kristi Bryant, Kandace Yockey and Jodie Coones, and their families, of Cassville, MO.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
