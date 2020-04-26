Sanders, Anita JoAnn (Horner) born on 04.28.1934 from Cassville, MO passed away peacefully in her home in Affton, MO on 04.16.2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Sanders; mother, Nadine Wallen Horner; father, Finis Horner and sister, Willa Dean Stringer. JoAnn retired from work in Human Resources for Container Board later called Sonoco Products. JoAnn is survived by her three beloved great-nieces, Kristi Bryant, Kandace Yockey and Jodie Coones, and their families, of Cassville, MO.

