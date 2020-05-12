Bledsoe, Anita Lee Anita Bledsoe (Steward) was born in St. Louis to Sarah (Adams) and Cecil Steward. For decades, Anita was an active member at Union United Methodist Church and loved singing in the choir with her many friends. Anita retired 20 years ago after several years of employment at Washington University where she was proud to work as secretary in both the dental school and the Chancellor's office. Anita is loved and remembered by her children Scott, Mindy Whittle (Keith), Ross (Barb) and two grandchildren Lauren and Matt. All will miss Anita's sense of humor and chocolate chip cookies. Services: memorial service arrangements are pending



