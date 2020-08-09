1/
Anita Lillian Boehne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Boehne, Anita Lillian

Asleep in Jesus, Friday, August 7, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Willard H. Boehne of 67 years. Dear Mother of Judy (Dan) Mitchell, Fred (Tina) Boehne, Margaret (Rusty) Wolfe, dear grandmother of Katie (Mike) Carr, Scott Mitchell (Friend, Sarah & Addie Brown), Stephen (Katie) Mitchell, William (Britney) Mitchell, Blair (Rob) Weber, Blake Boehne (deceased), and Brennan Boehne; James and Megan Wolfe, dear great grandmother of Abby and Kathryn Carr, Robert and Lillian Weber, Lincoln and Hudson Mitchell, Vivian and Victoria Mitchell, dear aunt and dear friend to many.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, August 11 from 10-11 a.m. at Village Lutheran Church, 9237 Clayton Rd, Ladue, 63124, followed by a Ceremony at 11 a.m. Private interment, Bellerive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Village Lutheran Church. Boppchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved