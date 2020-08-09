Boehne, Anita Lillian

Asleep in Jesus, Friday, August 7, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Willard H. Boehne of 67 years. Dear Mother of Judy (Dan) Mitchell, Fred (Tina) Boehne, Margaret (Rusty) Wolfe, dear grandmother of Katie (Mike) Carr, Scott Mitchell (Friend, Sarah & Addie Brown), Stephen (Katie) Mitchell, William (Britney) Mitchell, Blair (Rob) Weber, Blake Boehne (deceased), and Brennan Boehne; James and Megan Wolfe, dear great grandmother of Abby and Kathryn Carr, Robert and Lillian Weber, Lincoln and Hudson Mitchell, Vivian and Victoria Mitchell, dear aunt and dear friend to many.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, August 11 from 10-11 a.m. at Village Lutheran Church, 9237 Clayton Rd, Ladue, 63124, followed by a Ceremony at 11 a.m. Private interment, Bellerive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Village Lutheran Church. Boppchapel.com