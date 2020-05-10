Sgroi, Anita Louise Asleep in Jesus on May 4th, 2020 at Bethesda Hawthorne Place. Anita, 73, lived most of her life in Chesterfield. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Frank and Marge Sgroi. Beloved sister of the late Mary (Bill) Knight, Patti (Marshall) Burton and Toni (Mark) Goldkamp. Dear aunt of Chris, the late Billy, Francy, Andi, Lauren and Zach. Anita had a long career with TWA and American Airlines where she made many life long friends. She cherished her time with these friends, and their support, long after her retirement. Services: A Memorial Life Celebration service will be held for immediate family due to the pandemic. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.