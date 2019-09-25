Besancenez, Anita M.

(nee Holzum) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sun., Sept. 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph S. "Cork" Besancenez; dear daughter of the late Ben and Adele Holzum; loving sister of Betty Green and the late Virginia (Pete) Redel; dear sister-in-law of Mildred Brenner, Robert Besancenez, Sr. Suzanne, C.P.P.S., William Besancenez and Doris Terbrock; our dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Anita enjoyed traveling, fishing, and was an avid bowler. She was a wonderful hostess and held large family parties annually for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas. She loved to Christmas shop all year round.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Fri., Sept. 27 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Monica Church, 12140 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur on Sat., Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. Interment St. Monica Cemetery. Donations to or Big Brothers Big Sisters appreciated.

