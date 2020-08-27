Franken, Anita M.

(nee Kuhn) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday August 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John C. Franken; dear mother of Cathy (David) Bissell, Bridget (Jeffrey) Sirtak, Tim Franken and Wendy (Kevin) Brinkley; dear grandmother of Grant (Jill), Brett, Alicia (John), Brandon (Kayla), Alyssa (Nick), Justin, John (Madison) and Myranda; dear great-grandmother of 6; dear sister of Trudy (John) Chellis; dear sister-in-law of Pat Hoffman; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUITS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, August 31, 8:45 a.m. to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church (High Ridge) for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Vincent DePaul Society St. Anthony Church High Ridge appreciated. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.