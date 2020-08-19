1/1
Anita Maxine Schulte
1929 - 2020
Schulte, Anita Maxine

(nee Yadon), St. Louis, MO

Anita M. Schulte, 91, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Born January 23, 1929, Anita grew up in Brentwood, and graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1947. The second oldest of 5 daughters of Leslie and Blackburn Yadon, Anita is preceded in death by her parents and by her sisters, Kathleen Pepin and Doris Feucht. Anita is survived by her sisters, Elaine Jensen and Peggy Ploesser and many very beloved nieces and nephews. Anita raised four children, Christy O'Brien (Mike), Scott Schulte (Cherrie), Jon Schulte (Lisa) and Vickie Bell (Tom), of whom she was so proud. Anita leaves behind 9 grandchildren, Callie Ahern (Paul), Cara Schulte, Drew Schulte (Holly), Anna Busby (Tyler), Nick Schulte, Allison Ziegler (Scott), Becca Schulte, Matt Bell (Cristen) and Molly Norris (Rob), and 9 great grandchildren, Rua Ahern, Chloe and Jace Schulte, Lakyn and Landry Schulte, Finnley Busby, Bennett and Vincent Ziegler and Reid Bell. Anita was a much loved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandma, great-grandma and friend to many. She was sweet and fun and loving and feisty. Anita was a very talented seamstress, who loved the color pink, and adored stargazer lilies. Anita will be missed by many, mostly by her family, who loved her so much. Rest in peace, Mom. We're so grateful for all the quality time we had with you, all the wonderful memories, perfect lessons, sage advice.

A celebration of life gathering will take place in the near future.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2020.
