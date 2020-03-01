Karrer, Anita Selma

(nee Pipkorn), 92, Went home to be with the Lord on February 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harold Elmer Karrer; loving mother of Roger (Athena) Karrer, Rebecca (Michael) Feltz, Phillip (Carolyn) Karrer and the late Vivian Karrer; cherished grandmother of 7, great-grandma of 8 and great-great-grandma of 1. Anita was a sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial gathering to be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood. Service immediatley following at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, MO, Concordia Lutheran Kirkwood - Missions and to KFUO Radio.