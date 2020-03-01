Anita Selma Karrer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Selma Karrer.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Karrer, Anita Selma

(nee Pipkorn), 92, Went home to be with the Lord on February 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harold Elmer Karrer; loving mother of Roger (Athena) Karrer, Rebecca (Michael) Feltz, Phillip (Carolyn) Karrer and the late Vivian Karrer; cherished grandmother of 7, great-grandma of 8 and great-great-grandma of 1. Anita was a sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial gathering to be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood. Service immediatley following at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, MO, Concordia Lutheran Kirkwood - Missions and to KFUO Radio.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.