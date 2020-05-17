Anita Stanza Graves
1923 - 2020
Graves, Anita Stanza May 7, 2020. 1923-2020. Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at The Willows with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife for 62 years of the late William Middleton Graves III. She will be dearly missed by her children Bill Graves (Jo Ann), Judy Lutz (Chuck, deceased) and Jane Simmons (David); eight grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren. Anita was devoted to her family and friends. She enjoyed playing bridge, croquet, gardening, and traveling. She was our shining star and will forever be etched in our hearts. Services: Private family services were held. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrews Charitable Foundation, 1001 Craig Rd., St. Louis, MO 63146. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
