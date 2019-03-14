Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Toby Lippman. View Sign

Lippman, Anita Toby passed away March 13, 2019, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her father Abe Hechter and her mother Ruth, and her two brothers Charles and Jody. She leaves behind her beloved husband Dick, her three sons Jon (Jenny), Mike, Jeff and her grandson Sam (Ally), granddaughter Sofie, stepsons Rick (Diana) and Jim (Josephine), and step-granddaughters Hannah and Zoey, and many, many friends. Anita was a high school theater and drama teacher for 35 years at Chaminade and Brentwood High School. She produced a play and a musical every year. Her basic sense of equality inspired her to use colorblind casting very early in her career. Her basic instinct in life was to help others, and that's exactly what she did. She taught theater, but she also taught her students to have confidence in themselves, to believe they could succeed, how to talk and how to deal with the problems of growing up. Her family and friends know that their lives will be never be the same. Services: Visitation Friday, March 15, 10:00 a.m. at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd., followed by funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 7500 Olive Blvd. Please visit

