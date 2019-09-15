Ann "Sis" Baranovic

Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Cross
Baden, MO
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Cross
Baden, MO
Obituary
Baranovic, Ann 'Sis'

(nee Leb), Peacefully in the arms of the Lord, September 14. Loving wife of the late Donald Baranovic, Sr. Preceded in death by her son Donald Jr (Shirley) and survived by her children Arthur (Linda), Mark (Pitti), Bruce Baranovic, Nancy (Gerard) Boehmer and Jeanine Johnson. Beloved grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, great-aunt and cousin.

Services: Visitation from 9 a.m. till time of funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, at Our Lady of the Holy Cross, Baden. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses or donations to Our Lady of the Holy Cross.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
