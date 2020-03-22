St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Ann Bowen

Ann Bowen Obituary

Bowen, Ann

(nee Nooney), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thurs., March 19, 2020. Daughter of the late Gregory and Anna (nee Frein) Nooney. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years Stephen F. Bowen Jr., M.D.; dear mother of Mary Beth (Bruce) Yacyshyn, Alisa Goessling, Stephen Bowen, III (Christine) and Margo (Chad) Funkhouser; dear grandmother of ten.

A private graveside service was held. A memorial Mass will be announced in the near future at Church of the Annunziata. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020
