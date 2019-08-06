Ann C. Dintelmann

Service Information
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63130
(314)-721-1870
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Meramec at Maryland
Clayton, MO
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Meramec at Maryland
Clayton, MO
Obituary
Dintelmann, Ann C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, August 2, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late George C. Dintelmann and the late Nellie Fisher Dintelmann; dear sister of the late Thomas George Dintelmann and the late Mary Ellen Dintelmann; dearest friend of Robin Mahon.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Clayton, Meramec at Maryland, on Thursday, August 8, at 10 a.m. with visitation at the Church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019
