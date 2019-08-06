Dintelmann, Ann C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, August 2, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late George C. Dintelmann and the late Nellie Fisher Dintelmann; dear sister of the late Thomas George Dintelmann and the late Mary Ellen Dintelmann; dearest friend of Robin Mahon.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Clayton, Meramec at Maryland, on Thursday, August 8, at 10 a.m. with visitation at the Church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

