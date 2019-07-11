|
Rosener, Ann C. (nee Buskuehl), born January 6, 1924, died Monday, July 8, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Henry C. Hank Rosener and her 7 siblings. Loving mother of Kathleen (Joe Hudson) Enders, Gerald (Vickie Jordan), George (Jeannie Rosener) and Mark (Sandy Kurtzeborn) Rosener; she was grandmother of 9, a dear great-grandmother and greatgreat-grandmother. She worked at a shirt factory and Chase Candy Company during post-war years. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday and Sunday, 4-9 p.m. with funeral service Sunday at 7 p.m. Interment Monday, 11 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 11, 2019