St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Rosener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann C. Rosener


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann C. Rosener Obituary
Rosener, Ann C. (nee Buskuehl), born January 6, 1924, died Monday, July 8, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Henry C. Hank Rosener and her 7 siblings. Loving mother of Kathleen (Joe Hudson) Enders, Gerald (Vickie Jordan), George (Jeannie Rosener) and Mark (Sandy Kurtzeborn) Rosener; she was grandmother of 9, a dear great-grandmother and greatgreat-grandmother. She worked at a shirt factory and Chase Candy Company during post-war years. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday and Sunday, 4-9 p.m. with funeral service Sunday at 7 p.m. Interment Monday, 11 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now