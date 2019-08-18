Whalen, Ann Frances "Nancy"

(nee Gormley) August 15, 2019. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Dearest wife of the late Bill "Willy the whale from Carbondale" Whalen. Beloved daughter of the late Timothy Thomas and Alice (nee Maloney) Gormley of County Roscommon, Ireland. Loving sister of the late Helen (Bob) Sullivan, Alice Sullivan, Margie (Don) Church, James (Dorothy) Gormley and Timothy Gormley. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to all.

Nancy was the proud owner of Whalen's Restaurant and Bar in Normandy, MO and a lifetime member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Services: Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7530 Natural Bridge Rd., Normandy, MO. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Donations to St. Ann preferred. Interment National Cemetery, Jefferson Barracks, MO.

Arrangements by Kevin and Ellen O'Sullivan, Ortmann-Stipanovich Service. osfuneralhomes.com