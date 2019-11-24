Ann Francis Sida

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Francis Sida.
Service Information
Legacy Options LLC
4376 Corporate Square
Naples, FL
34104
(239)-659-2009
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
San Marco Catholic Church
851 San Marco Road
Marco Island, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sida, Ann Francis

(nee Parisi), 80, of Naples, Florida passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of James Sida of 58 years. She is survived by her four children and their families; Dawn Boatwright, Michael (Amy) Sida, David Sida, Kraig McKim, Nicole Shannahan. She is also survived by her brother and sisters, many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services: To celebrate her life, the family will be holding a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the San Marco Catholic Church, 851 San Marco Road, Marco Island, FL 34145. Reception immediately following at Island Country Club. In lieu of flowers, a donation to is preferred.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.