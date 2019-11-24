Sida, Ann Francis

(nee Parisi), 80, of Naples, Florida passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of James Sida of 58 years. She is survived by her four children and their families; Dawn Boatwright, Michael (Amy) Sida, David Sida, Kraig McKim, Nicole Shannahan. She is also survived by her brother and sisters, many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services: To celebrate her life, the family will be holding a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the San Marco Catholic Church, 851 San Marco Road, Marco Island, FL 34145. Reception immediately following at Island Country Club. In lieu of flowers, a donation to is preferred.