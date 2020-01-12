Duggan, Ann Hayden

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., Jan. 8, 2020.

Beloved daughter of Samuel W. and Lily Trout Duggan, dear sister of Beth (Doug) Van Horn, Sam (Shawn) Duggan, Patty (Jeff) Otto, and Ellen (Michael) Ariston, dear aunt of Ben, Ally, Nicholas, Andrew, Peter, Caroline, Chloe, and Dylan, dear cousin, and friend.

Ann enjoyed her Westie puppies, Kelly and Francie and vacationing in Macatawa, Michigan. She graduated from Ladue High School and Barat College in Lake Forest, IL. Ann worked at Maryville University for 22 years and made many friends there.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held on Sat. Jan. 18 at Church of the Annunziata, 9305 Clayton Rd. at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Private interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Maryville University, 650 Maryville University Dr., St. Louis, MO 63141 appreciated. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS