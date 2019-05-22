Key, Ann Jones Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Wife of the late Frank L. Key ; mother of John A. Key, III (the late Sally), Ann Key Lucas (the late Jim), Martha Key Altvater (Chris) and Maria Key Desloge (Tim); loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Ann was preceded in death by her parents Edward D. Jones Sr. and Ursula Griesedieck Jones, her brother Edward D. Jones Jr. (Pat) and her sister Martha E. Jones. Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Forsyth at Asbury, University City on Saturday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to the St. Louis Priory School or to Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 22 to May 24, 2019