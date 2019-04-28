Guetschow, Ann M. of Saint Charles, MO, passed away at the age of 88 on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Guetschow; her parents, Frank and Lucy Muthig; and her sister, Frances Frannie Bieser. Ann is survived by her children; Keith Guetschow, Candy (Mike) Nahrstedt, Scott (Lisa) Guetschow, Mark Guetschow; her grandchildren, Staci, Steven, Matthew, Nicole (Chris), Liam and Auston; and her sister, Barb Bobbie Telle. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ann's name can be made to . Services: Visitation Monday, April 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at St. Cletus Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to immediately follow. Visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019