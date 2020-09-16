Forthaus, Ann Marie

(nee Watz) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother church, Monday, September14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Forthaus; dear mother of Chris (Su) and Mark (Linda) Forthaus, Terri (Terry) Wiese, Todd (Tess) Forthaus and Jan (Frank) Seitz; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sts. Peter & Paul Church on Friday, September 18, 8:15 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Glaucoma Research Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.